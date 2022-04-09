ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-Lib Dem MP Mike Hancock who had a four-year affair with his aide who MI5 claimed was a Russian spy still has his Commons pass

By Anna Mikhailova
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The former Liberal Democrat MP who was embroiled in a ‘Russian spy’ scandal still has a full access pass to Parliament, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Mike Hancock had a four-year affair with his researcher Katia Zatuliveter, who MI5 claimed in 2010 was a spy planted by Kremlin intelligence services.

Four years later Mr Hancock was suspended by the Lib Dems after he admitted sexually harassing a vulnerable constituent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLuJr_0f4djDq000
Mike Hancock has not been an MP for Portsmouth South since 2015 but has access to Parliament's restaurants, bars and MP-only areas via the Category X pass

Mr Hancock has not been an MP for Portsmouth South since 2015 but holds a controversial Category X pass, which allows former MPs unfettered access long after they leave Parliament, including to its restaurants, bars and MP-only areas.

All ex-MPs qualify for one and they are not required to declare their financial interests.

He sat on the Commons Defence Committee and chaired an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgpMd_0f4djDq000
Mike Hancock had a four-year affair with his researcher Katia Zatuliveter, who MI5 claimed in 2010 was a spy. She was cleared of the accusations by a special national security court

In 2010 MI5 demanded the deportation of Ms Zatuliveter, the researcher 30 years Mr Hancock’s junior, and questioned her about alleged links with Russian intelligence.

She was later cleared of the accusations by a special national security court.

Last night Mr Hancock confirmed that he held the pass, which he used as recently as 2021, and told the MoS he has no intention of giving it up.

The House of Commons refused to say how often Mr Hancock uses his pass.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mi5#Uk#Ex Lib Dem#Russian#Democrat#Parliament#Kremlin#The Lib Dems#Mps Unfettered Access#The House Of Commons
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy