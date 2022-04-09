ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly dry for Sunday with breezy conditions

By Brittany Ward
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Saturday! An upper low that was overhead today brought cloud cover and a few scattered showers. These scattered showers will continue in our area heading into the first half of the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip into our 30s as we head into tonight. Snow showers will continue tonight...

