Kylie Masse will be looking to complete her sweep of the backstroke events tonight. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Saturday’s prelims session will feature the 200 back, 400 IM, para 150 IM and para 200 IM. After winning the 200 IM on the first night of the meet, Sydney Pickrem has scratched the women’s 400 IM this morning. With Summer McIntosh swimming as well as she has been this week, it seems likely the Canadian Record holder will win the event tonight. That leaves one spot on the World Champs roster potentially up for grabs. Tessa Cieplucha and Bailey Andison are the most likely candidates to finish 2nd tonight, so that will be an interesting race to watch.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO