Gerber seeks 2022 Spokesbaby

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
The Gerber company has announced that it is seeking applicants for its 2022 Gerber Chief Growing Officer and official Spokesbaby position.

The winner will receive a $25,000 prize, and for the first time, Gerber will match the prize with a donation to support March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

The company is looking for applicants between the ages of 0 and 4 years old. Qualifying attributes are: a natural gift for making people smile, an irresistible giggle, a passion for being the center of attention and an undeniably lovable and expressive personality.

"No corporate experience required," the company assures its candidates.

This year's winner will replace 14-month-old Zane Kahin for the job. The primary responsibilities of the position include being a Chief Taste Tester, acting as the adorable face of the company and appearing on Gerber's social media accounts and in marketing campaigns throughout the year.

Interested parents may enter their babies into the photo search online .

Entries must be submitted before April 14 at 10:50 p.m. CST.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

