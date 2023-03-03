How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Everyone everywhere is talking about “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The new film from the directing duo known as “Daniels” (best known for helming the Daniel Radcliffe/Paul Dano film “Swiss Army Man”) throws iconic actress Michelle Yeoh into the middle of a story traversing a literal multiverse, packed with surprises and jaw-dropping action along the way. After premiering to rave reviews at the South by Southwest film festival and striking gold at the indie box office , the film is now nominated for 11 Oscars , including Best Picture.

You’ve heard the buzz, so how do you watch “Everything Everywhere All at Once?” Your complete guide below.

When Was ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Released in Theaters?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was released in a limited theatrical release by A24 on March 25, 2022. It’s still playing in some theaters. Check your local listings .

Where Is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Streaming?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is currently available to stream for all Showtime subscribers. If you don’t have cable, Showtime is also available as an add-on subscription via Prime Video , fuboTV and Paramount+ .

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was released on Digital on June 7, 2022 and is currently available to rent or own at home, and is also available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.

What Is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ About?

A24

This wholly original film is described as a “hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.” What starts out mundane soon turns epic, as the woman is visited by other versions of herself from across the multiverse.

Who Is in the ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Cast?

In addition to Michelle Yeoh, the film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Watch the Trailer

What Other Michelle Yeoh Movies Are Streaming?

You can stream Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Disney+ and “Crazy Rich Asians” on HBO Max.