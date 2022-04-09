ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0

ESPN
 1 day ago

A-lined out for Heyward in the 8th. 1-ran for Happ in the 7th. LOB--Milwaukee 6, Chicago 11. 2B--Ortega (1). RBI--Happ 2...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cubs, Willson Contreras Headed to Arbitration Hearing

Contreras, who is on the verge of becoming a free agent after this season, reportedly made an offer of $10.25 million earlier in the offseason. The Cubs countered with a $9 million offer. As of right now, the star catcher will earn the lower offer unless he wins his hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs, Brewers' Benches Clear, Keegan Thompson Ejected

Cubs, Brewers benches clear after McCutchen HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Brewers' benches and bullpens emptied during Saturday's game after Keegan Thompson hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. McCutchen was hit on his front hip, after the previous pitch from Thompson sailed behind him. He...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Woodruff, WI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Chicago Tribune

Column: Marcus Stroman quickly bonds with the Wrigley Field fans, but his strong Chicago Cubs debut is wasted

When Marcus Stroman strolled out to the Chicago Cubs bullpen 40 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he raised his arms over his head and exhorted fans to start cheering early. It was a perfect opening for the anticipated debut of the “Stro Show,” the nickname given to the veteran starter whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $71 million deal on the eve of the lockout. ...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Cubs starter Freddy Peralta. In 4 plate appearances this season, Hiura has a .250 OPS.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Barksdale
Person
Nic Lentz
Person
Ted Barrett
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ESPN

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Yasmani Grandal sitting Sunday versus Detroit

The Chicago White Sox did not list Yasmani Grandal as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grandal will catch a breather Sunday while Reese McGuire steps in behind home plate and bats eighth. Grandal is projected to make 481 more plate appearances, with 25...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee 6#Sf#Risp#Gidp#Hbp#Wp#Espn Com
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Back Brewers in Chicago)

Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Brosseau's pinch-hit HR sends Brewers past Cubs for 1st win

CHICAGO -- — Mike Brosseau cheered for the Chicago Cubs as a kid growing up in Northwest Indiana. He estimated that he went to about 50 games at Wrigley Field as a fan. So yeah, Sunday was a super fun day. Brosseau's first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Orlando Arcia sitting Saturday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Arcia is being replaced at designated hitter by Alex Dickerson versus Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez. In 4 plate appearances this season, Arcia has a .333 batting average with a .583 OPS...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Marcus Stroman shows Cubs fans love after Wrigley Field debut

While the Cubs bullpen couldn’t hold onto the lead against the Brewers, Marcus Stroman still enjoyed his debut at Wrigley Field. Stroman is one of the more outspoken players in all of baseball, and his social media presence alone is enough to get fans excited. From the moment he signed with the Cubs this offseason, Stroman has been all-in, campaigning for the team on Twitter.
MLB
ESPN

Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to his Detroit home

MADISON, Wis. --  Guard Lorne Bowman is leaving Wisconsin to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home. Bowman played 22 games this season and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes. He had taken a leave of absence for the entire 2020-21 season and returned home to deal...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy