Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0

ESPN
 1 day ago

HBP--Woodruff 2 (Madrigal,Contreras), Gott (Happ), Thompson (McCutchen), Roberts (Yelich). WP--Ureña....

www.espn.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs, Willson Contreras Headed to Arbitration Hearing

Contreras, who is on the verge of becoming a free agent after this season, reportedly made an offer of $10.25 million earlier in the offseason. The Cubs countered with a $9 million offer. As of right now, the star catcher will earn the lower offer unless he wins his hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs, Brewers' Benches Clear, Keegan Thompson Ejected

Cubs, Brewers benches clear after McCutchen HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Brewers' benches and bullpens emptied during Saturday's game after Keegan Thompson hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. McCutchen was hit on his front hip, after the previous pitch from Thompson sailed behind him. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Marcus Stroman quickly bonds with the Wrigley Field fans, but his strong Chicago Cubs debut is wasted

When Marcus Stroman strolled out to the Chicago Cubs bullpen 40 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he raised his arms over his head and exhorted fans to start cheering early. It was a perfect opening for the anticipated debut of the “Stro Show,” the nickname given to the veteran starter whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $71 million deal on the eve of the lockout. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs announce 28-man Opening Day roster

The Chicago Cubs have set their 28-man roster for Opening Day, with 14 pitchers and 14 position players making the cut for the first game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. Under Major League rules, rosters were permitted to expand from 26 players to 28 through May 1 as...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker after a big season with the G League. Tucker, who is 6-foot-3, appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Back Brewers in Chicago)

Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Freeman offers grieving Iglesias a shoulder to lean on

DENVER --  Freddie Freeman's biggest play at first base in the season opener may have been a supportive hug. The new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman knew all too well the feelings Colorado's José Iglesias was experiencing. After reaching on a run-scoring single Friday, Iglesias pointed to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez makes boneheaded comment on Sunday Night Baseball

The KayRod broadcast made its debut on Sunday night during Red Sox vs Yankees, with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez taking centerstage. A-Rod stole the show. The KayRod broadcast made its debut to mixed reviews, with some not liking that it was a blatant copy of the Manningcast broadcast for Monday Night Football, only with two men who quite clearly don’t have the same camaraderie as Eli and Peyton.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs exercise caution with Happ after HBP

Ian Happ (left knee) is not in the Cubs' starting lineup for Sunday's series finale vs. the Brewers. Happ exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after getting hit by a pitch on his left kneecap. X-rays came back negative but the Cubs are exercising caution. "He's doing all right," said...
CHICAGO, IL

