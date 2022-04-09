ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triangle Families enjoy nice weather, fun filled Easter festivities

Triangle families enjoyed Saturday's weather egg hunting.

The Town of Cary held its annual Easter Egg hunt at Middle Creek High School. The hunt was big sucess with kids with dozens turning out to the event.

The United Methodist Church in Holly springs also hosted children and their families Saturday for an egg hunt. More than 200 kids showed up to grab their share of 2,000 eggs.

The event also including meeting the Easter bunny and a bounce house for the kids to enjoy and have fun.

