For the first time in two years, Special Olympics Wisconsin basketball is back in action.

"We love being back. We definitely miss being away and it all brought us back together, which is nice,” said Trinity Harvey, a Special Olympic athlete.

"It's really good to get to see our friends and all of our coaches and referees,” said Curtis Gregory, Special Olympic athlete.

Teams from all over Wisconsin gathered at the UW-Oshkosh Kolf Sports Center for a three on three tournament.

“It's a quicker game, but it's only half a court and allows everyone to compete,” said Mark Wolfgram, Special Olympics Wisconsin tournament director.

Just hours before the tournament, Curtis Gregory said he wasn't sure he'd be able to compete.

"My grandma just passed yesterday and I'm trying to win for her. I know she's looking up for me right now,” Gregory said.

Dedicating all his moves on the court for his grandma, Gregory said she's the reason why he had the strength to be here.

"It's a little sore and still fresh for me. I just broke down and crying yesterday. I didn't even get to say goodbye to her. I'm looking ahead of the game,” Gregory said.

But even through the difficult times, this game of hoops continues to be stress reliever for many.

"I like going on the court and playing hard. I like doing fancy moves and stuff. Passing and shooting. I’m a good shooting,” said Darius, another Special Olympic athlete.

"Oh my gosh, I feel good. I really feel good. It was fun. I let the other team make some baskets too. They are here to play, too, so I figured I'd be a team sportsmanship,” said Heather Hansen, another Special Olympic athlete.

This weekend's competition certainly empowering athletes of all abilities to continue shining on the court.

