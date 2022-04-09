ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nets face Pacers trying to secure East’s seventh seed

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2ouu_0f4dhGYb00

After 81 games, the Brooklyn Nets can control their own playoff position Sunday afternoon, even if it is not necessarily where they were projected to be when the marathon regular season began in October.

The Nets look to secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference when they host the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn (43-38) has the same record as the Cleveland Cavaliers but own the head-to-head tiebreaker after getting it done in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 118-107 victory over the Cavs.

If the Nets clinch seventh, they will only need to win a play-in game at home to advance into the main draw of the postseason.

“Every game that we play, I feel like it’s a must-win,” Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving said. “We want to give our best effort. So we just want to come here with that same mentality that, ‘Hey, let’s put our best foot forward and put our best effort out there So we feel good about it.'”

The Nets can feel really good about their past two fourth quarters as they displayed performances often required to win postseason games.

On Wednesday, the Nets erased a 21-point deficit and held the New York Knicks without a field goal for the final 7:10 of the fourth quarter in a 110-98 triumph. Then after the Nets blew an early 17-point lead on Friday, they outscored Cleveland 35-19 in the fourth quarter, winning by ending the game on a 24-14 run.

Kevin Durant scored 36 points, including the go-ahead basket as all five Brooklyn scorers finished in double figures. Bruce Brown had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Seth Curry continued to play through a left ankle injury to contribute 12.

“That’s just been the nature of our season,” Durant said. “Just getting knocked down and seeing how we respond, and I thought tonight was a good example of how we can respond.”

The three other teams jockeying for play-in seeding are all playing at the same time. Cleveland hosts the Milwaukee Bucks while Atlanta is visiting the Houston Rockets and Charlotte is visiting Washington.

Indiana (25-56), meantime, is closing out its worst season since 1984-85, when the Pacers went 22-60. They are assured of their third-worst season in 55 years in the NBA or ABA.

Another loss would conclude the season on a 10-game losing streak. They allowed 55.6 percent shooting in Saturday afternoon’s 133-120 loss at the Philadelphia 76ers. That marked the ninth straight time Indiana allowed at least 120 points.

Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 19 as the Pacers were without Malcolm Brogdon (sore back) in a game that occurred two days after Rick Carlisle denied reports that he was seeking a front office role.

“I’m here to coach this team,” Carlisle told reporters. “I’m here to coach this team for the long haul if they’ll have me. I’m not afraid of any aspect of a rebuild one single bit, not one bit.”

Brooklyn owns a pair of single-digit victories over the Pacers and is seeking its seventh straight win over Indiana. The Nets rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit for a 129-121 win in Indiana on Jan. 5 when Irving scored 22 points in his season debut.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Indiana Pacers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs#The New York Knicks
ESPN

Mobley back from 5-game absence, starts for Cavs vs Nets

NEW YORK --  Rookie Evan Mobley is back in the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a key game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Mobley missed the previous five games with a sprained left ankle and the Cavaliers lost four of them without their big man. Mobley is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

Former Pacers Head Coach Expected To Be Fired

Vogel recently coached the Lakers to their 17th championship in team history, tying the Boston Celtics for the NBA record, back in 2020 during the NBA Bubble down in Orlando. After three seasons with Los Angeles, Frank Vogel will finish with a 126-98 record, taking the team to the playoffs in just one of his three years as head coach.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable for Pacers Sunday afternoon

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bitadze is dealing with a sore right foot, and as a result, he has been listed questionable for the team's season finale. Keep an eye on his status over the next two hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy