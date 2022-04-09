ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4/9

pahomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLight showers still possible this evening, but...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will impact your Monday routine, but the entire day won’t be a washout. Expect rain to taper off by late morning, with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong southerly wind continues with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures also remain above normal in the 80s. TUESDAY: More warmth […]
JACKSON, MS
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 42

Trending Warmer Next Week; More Storms On The Way

After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy, afternoon rain chance

It'll be a cool and breezy finish to the weekend and while there's still a spotty shower chance this afternoon, most of the day will be dry.Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph will make it feel more like the 40s.Skies turn mostly clear overnight, and it'll be cold for April with temps dropping into the 30s for most.After a chilly start again Monday morning, we rebound nicely to seasonable temps right around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will give way to more high clouds by evening.A few scattered showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning before skies quickly clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s except along the coasts where temps will hang in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

WEATHER: Frost Burns Off..Warm and Windy Sunday

Another frosty night will give way to sunshine , with gusty winds and near perfect Spring temps for your Sunday. Enjoy it because for the foreseeable future, we are going to be in a very unsettled and windy weather pattern. Watching the possibility of a severe weather outbreak mid-week. But...
BURNS, TN
buckinghamshirelive.com

Met Office weather forecast for Bucks ahead of Easter weekend

Buckinghamshire is set to see a mainly dry week in the run-up to the Easter weekend, according to the latest Met Office weather forecast for the the county. Monday, April 11, is set to start off cloudy - however sunnier intervals are expected from lunchtime and temperatures are set to reach around 15C in the afternoon in some areas of Bucks.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy