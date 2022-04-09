ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton Egg'stravaganza makes first full return since start of pandemic

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 1 day ago
Parents and children waited patiently for organizers to count down from 10 to begin the Easter egg hunt at Quakertown Park on Saturday. Children scrambled throughout the park to fill up their Easter egg baskets as soon as the countdown went to zero.

Some parents helped their children, while others stood behind to take photos and videos of their kids gathering Easter eggs.

This year marked the first full return of the city’s Egg’stravaganza event since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Denton Parks and Recreation had to cancel the event in 2020 before it returned in 2021 with safety precautions in place.

On Saturday, various egg hunts were broken down by age groups, while children jumped around bounce houses; pet animals at a petting zoo; had faces painted and danced with the Easter Bunny during the event at the park and nearby Denton Civic Center. Special events supervisor Arianna Bencid said she was happy with the turnout.

“It feels spectacular. I mean, nothing can describe how amazing this has been,” Bencid said. “The experience [is] for all of the kids, that’s who we’re really out here for the kiddos, having a good time, having a fun family-friendly event. So, it’s been awesome to have the full thing and … have an Easter egg hunt for the kids.”

Denton residents Melonie Baker and Kellie Green attended the event with their families. Baker and Green said they first met each other 23 years ago at the event when they came with their kids. Since then, they have stayed friends and have continued to attend the event together.

Baker watched her granddaughter, Aaliyah, while Green watched her daughter Kingsley participate in the Easter egg hunt seven- to eight-year-old category. They watched them open the eggs they collected with excitement. Green said she enjoys coming back since the event is fun and well organized.

“Twenty-three years later, here we are at the same Easter egg hunt with my grandchild and her (Green’s) other child,” Baker said.

While the event made its full return Baker said she felt safe coming back to the event since it was outside and spaced out.

“I even feel like whether it’s back to normal or not, this event was very safe,” Baker said.

Bencid said the event was a success for the Denton Parks and Recreation Department in bringing back the community to the event.

“I think it means everything,” Bencid said. “I mean, just being able to congregate together again, have a sense of community, being able to be in the park outdoors. I mean, it’s everything we could ask for.”

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
