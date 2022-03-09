ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Adventures with ASD: Swinging in the trees at TreeUmph

By Axell Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 2022-03-09

TreeUmph is a family-friendly obstacle course adventure that consists of many rope bridges, plank walking, rope swinging, wall climbing, and most important of all, ziplining! And all this is done while at 60 feet up in the air! TreeUmph, located in Bradenton, has seven intensity levels for everyone’s preference. I have never tried something like […]

Comments / 0

Related
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Outdoor adventures

The weather is slowly changing and entering into a new and warmer season. Just as the weather is turning a new page, so is David Ellis, with the release of his first book. Author and teacher, Ellis has always made time to get outside. The proof can be found by looking at his life experiences.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
KSN.com

Swinging Soirée

Come one, come all to the Swinging Soiree at the Kansas Aviation Museum! Saturday, April 2nd travel back in time to the roaring twenties and party, Gatsby style!. Enjoy the antics of aerial acrobats and fire breathers, dance to a big band on the beautiful atrium floor of the museum, and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, a champagne wall, and full-service bar. Don’t forget your flapper attire! Come dressed ready to impress and enjoy some vintage inpsired photo ops, namely a 1920s plane!
WICHITA, KS
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Spring STAYcation Ideas for 2022

We live where the world comes to play, so you don’t have to go too far to find an epic family adventure in Tampa Bay! If you’re sticking around town for spring break, or maybe just looking for something new to do around town this spring, we’re sharing some our favorite things to do in […]
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
City
Bradenton, FL
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Asd#Obstacle Course#Treeumph
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

After my husband died, my life felt broken – so I planted a new tree

“I cannot take all of these losses,” I said to my therapist, The Great Wayne, as I lay down, sniffling on his absurdly proto-Freudian Peruvian rug-covered couch. I had a list of large and small losses: my parents (whom I miss every day, but orphaned at 55 does not feel like someone has done me wrong); my old house (which I miss only at the holidays when my new house is an exploding clown car of children and grandkids); my perfect, helpful and unintrusive nextdoor neighbour who moved away suddenly, replaced by someone who is none of the above; my older sister, hospitalised twice; and, more than all of these, my husband, Brian, my constant companion and best beloved, who had been gone from me and from this world for a month. Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 65, and, having seen its ravages in his own family and witnessed his own decline, he was determined not to make what he called “the long goodbye”. I supported and helped and wept, every day, while he arranged for his own peaceful and painless assisted suicide at Dignitas, in Switzerland.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Mostly Off-Grid Tiny House Incorporates Sun, Rain, and Gardening

All over the world, the idea of living more simply, and that " " is slowly but surely catching on. One potential strategy of living more sustainably means living in a more energy-efficient smaller home, as these take less energy to heat, cool, and maintain, and cost less to build too—attributes that can make a difference as housing costs rise all around the world.
HOME & GARDEN
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
432
Followers
437
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy