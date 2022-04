It is not a split Dickens novel for the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-10). It is not the best of times. No, things are veering towards the worst as the team has lost four in a row and division rivals are both gaining and pulling away. The Penguins complete the second of their weekend back-to-back on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena against the Nashville Predators.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO