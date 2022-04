TORONTO -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. officially launched his campaign for the 2022 home run crown on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre, and if you didn’t see it, you heard it. Guerrero’s 467-foot blast left his bat at 117.9 mph, the longest and hardest-hit home run of his career. By the time it crashed into the bleachers in left-center field (or, rather, was bare-handed on an impressive grab by a Toronto fan), which seemed to happen in the blink of an eye, the ball had barely even begun its descent.

