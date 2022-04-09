ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jerry Springer Says His Show Helped People Accept Donald Trump

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
The former talk show host said Thursday that "the behavior of some of the people on the show is exactly" like the former...

Jerry Cormier
1d ago

Springer is a pitiful man exploiting poor people with serious problems, offering them money to air their personal problems on national TV! Sad thing is poor uneducated people lived to watch other poor peoples problems and made money off of them! Just a sad man!

Deborah Linville
1d ago

he's right. when I saw jerry Springer & rush Limbaugh on tv, I knew it could lead to no good.😪😪

Val Maria
1d ago

Then you did a poor job in protecting our country doing and knowing that.

The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
