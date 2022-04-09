ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Wildfire in Santa Rosa County 90% contained, smoke may be visible

By WEAR Staff
WEAR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Forest Service confirmed Saturday that the Oyster Bay fire in Santa Rosa County is now 90% contained. The fire broke out across 196 acres, the Florida Forest Service...

weartv.com

