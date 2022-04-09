Wildfire in Santa Rosa County 90% contained, smoke may be visible

Effective: 2022-03-18 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL OKALOOSA AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 1218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Roeville, or 13 miles east of Milton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Okaloosa and east central Santa Rosa Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO