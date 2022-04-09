ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#2 Arkansas baseball SEC series winning streak ends at Florida

By Razorback Athletics
Kait 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Razorbacks have lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019. No. 2 Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) saw its 13 consecutive conference series winning streak come to an end in a 9-7 loss to Florida (22-11, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark. The Hogs fell...

#College Baseball#Sec#Gators#Jalen Battles#Baum Walker Stadium#Uapb
