Grant Town, WV

Trespassing arrests made during peaceful protest at Grant Town Power Plant

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – Approximately 100 protesters were outside of the Grant Town Power Plant gate demonstrating their right to a peaceful protest against Senator Joe Manchin’s climate policies on April 9.

“You know, I don’t want him to think that I’m here to like ‘tear Manchin down’, I am here because I know the effects that coal has, and its not positive anymore, its just not,“ said Rylee Haught, one of the attending West Virginia activists.

Protester and speaker at the peaceful assembly, Rylee Haught speaks to West Virginians about the coal industry

Police officials were able to prepare for the protest in advanced because it was planned. They acknowledged the protesters right to peaceful assembly and explained where they were permitted to stand.

“There was a boundary that they could not cross onto private property. Once that line was crossed, those that chose to do so we’re arrested for trespassing,” said Jim Riffle, Marion County Sheriff.

Sen. Manchin wants continued migration restrictions due to COVID

According to the West Virginia Rising twitter account, 16 of their members were arrested at the protest. Other arrests were also made. Protesters questioned Senator Manchin’s ability to make decisions.

“He’s had decades to talk to West Virginians, and I just don’t think he is with the times as far as understanding how desperately we need to address the climate crisis now, even here in West Virginia where we really rely on coal, we’ve got to start transitioning and we’ve got to do it in a way that puts Appalachians first,” said Haught.


Protesters came in groups and shared their message.

Haught’s family has lived in West Virginia for generations. She said she wants opportunities to continue to exist here for her and other young West Virginians.

“West Virginians are here, young West Virginians who care about this state are here, we’ve been showing up, we’ve been organizing, and nationally people don’t see it, but West Virginians see it, and we will continue to be here until our economy is okay, until our people are okay,” Haught said.

Protesters raised signs and blankets plastered with messages against Senator Manchin’s climate policies while they chanted with megaphones. A message protesters repeated was that Senator Manchin personally benefits from the plant’s operation, claiming that he makes $500,000 dollars each year.

WBOY 12 News

