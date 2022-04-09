ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

By Adam Uren
 1 day ago
A 60-year-old man from Isanti has been identified as the victim of a crash that closed Hwy. 65 in East Bethel on Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver was traveling northbound on Hwy. 65 in snowy and icy conditions just after 11 p.m. when his Ford F-250 left the road near 233rd Avenue Northeast.

The Ford rolled into the ditch and ended up on its roof in the right shoulder and right lane of southbound Hwy. 65.

The road was closed for around three hours as police attended the scene.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Bauer, of Isanti. Police say he was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
