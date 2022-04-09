Shuffleboard club offers plenty of fun, drinks in Bucktown

What happened to getting fresh linens and having your bed turned down at your favorite hotel? For me, that was something to look forward to while away on vacation. Returning to a clean room and crisp bedding inviting you to plunge in and get some good old r&r. Yep, those were the good ol days. I saw an article on nerd.wallet.com that talked about this very topic! The truth is, hospitality is disappearing in hotel chains across the nation.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO