ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas State football holds first scrimmage of spring practice

By Chris Hudgison
Kait 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is exactly 2 weeks away from the spring game. Saturday was a prelude, Butch Jones’ pack had a 100+ play scrimmage. The Red Wolves competed in several scenarios and situations at...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
KATV

No. 2 Arkansas' SEC series winning streak snapped at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KATV) — The Razorbacks have lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019. No. 2 Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) saw its streak of 13 consecutive conference series wins come to an end in a 9-7 loss to Florida (22-11, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs get late addition to running back room with weekend commit from Arkansas high-schooler

Running back was already going to be the biggest strength of the Arkansas football team. The unit became even deeper over the weekend. Javyean Dyer-Jones, a senior at Little Rock Christian, will join the team in 2022 as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder picked Arkansas over likely scholarships from Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. He joins a stacked Arkansas backfield that returns three players who each ran for more than 500 yards last year, plus speedster AJ Green who ran for more than 225. Dyer-Jones ran for 1,756 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping LRC to the Class 5A state semifinals in...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Hogs Set to Host Some More Talented Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold another football practice on Saturday morning and some more recruits are making their way to Fayetteville. Future Razorback offensive lineman Brock Burns of Ozark was among the recruits watching Thursday’s practice. Burns, who was once committed to Kansas, will be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas in the Class of 2022 and was basically a recruiting steal for Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX 16 News

No. 9 Razorbacks complete 3rd consecutive series sweep over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a record-breaking afternoon at Bogle Park Sunday as No. 9 Arkansas earned its third-consecutive series sweep over No. 17 Auburn, pulling off a commanding 17-4 (5) win.   Senior Hannah McEwen continued her record-crushing senior campaign as she became the program’s all-time runs scored leader (185). Graduate Taylor Ellsworth set a […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
Kait 8

A-State tennis battles past Georgia Southern, 4-3

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Coming back from a 4-2 deficit in the third set, Emily Surcey won the set and clinched the match for the Arkansas State women’s tennis team in a 4-3 victory over Georgia Southern Sunday at the A-State Tennis Complex. A-State (6-13, 2-7 Sun Belt) got...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy