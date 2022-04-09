African American siblings rejuvenate Gettysburg’s Keystone Inn Bed and Breakfast

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Cornelius Con Christian Knorr, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 93 at Paramount Senior Living Center. Cornelius was born on September 21, 1928 in Gem, Alberta, Canada, to Cornelia (Miga) and John Christian Knorr. On October 29, 1949, he married Janet Viola Jacobs. Cornelius served as an X-Ray Technician in the U. S. Army First Cavalry Division, 12th Cavalry Regiment of the Japanese Occupation Force, following the end of World War II. He received his Bachelors degree in history from Gettysburg College in 1951, and spent a lifetime on various pursuits; as a high school history teacher in Emmitsburg, farmer, antique dealer (Knorrwood Antiques) and artist. Cornelius had a lifelong passion for painting and drawing. His works were exhibited in museums and galleries throughout his life, culminating in a retrospective of his work at the Adams County Arts Council in March of 2012. He was also well known for his knowledge of the Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, taking many friends and acquaintances on personal tours of the battlefield. He was also passionate about golf and spent many days in his retirement perfecting his game. Cornelius was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Janet Viola Knorr and his brother, John C. Knorr. He is survived by his daughter, Janet Knorr Repucci and husband, Michael, his son, Cornelius C. Knorr, II and wife, Cathleen; three grandchildren and their wives, Michael A. Repucci and Sarah, Nicholas A. Repucci and Katie, and Nathan O. Repucci and Darcy; also seven great grandchildren: Enzo, Maelle, Madeleine, Isabella, Leonardo, James and Michael Owen. A private graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA, where he will be interred with his wife, Janet. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity or organization of your choice. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO