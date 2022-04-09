ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

African American siblings rejuvenate Gettysburg’s Keystone Inn Bed and Breakfast

 1 day ago
African American siblings rejuvenate Gettysburg’s Keystone Inn Bed and Breakfast. The Keystone Inn, located at 231 Hanover St. in Gettysburg, has been purchased and renovated by siblings Patrick, Christine, and Stephen Campbell. The new owners, perhaps the first African Americans to own a bed & breakfast in Gettysburg, have created a...

