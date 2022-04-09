WATCH: Tim Elko Hits Solo Shot, Sends Ole Miss and Alabama to Extra Innings

The Rebels were down to their last three outs when Elko tied the game in the ninth.

OXFORD, Miss. -- It's been a back-and-forth affair at Swayze Field on Saturday, but Ole Miss has managed to push its game against Alabama to extra innings.

Alabama jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but the Rebels and Crimson Tide have exchanged the lead multiple times on the afternoon. The Tide held a 10-9 lead entering the bottom of the ninth when Rebel first baseman Tim Elko stepped into the batter's box to lead off the frame.

That's what kept the Rebels alive.

Since that exchange in the ninth inning, the Rebels failed to push the winning run across, sending the game to extra innings. In the top of the tenth, the Crimson Tide have jumped back out to a 12-10 lead.

The Rebels started John Gaddis on the mound, and he lasted 3.2 innings before giving way to Jack Dougherty, Riley Maddox and Brandon Johnson in the later innings.

