Opening Day has come and gone, the Yankees are 1-0, and now, we move on to the grind. It’s always remarkable to me how quickly MLB shifts from the pageantry of the first day, to the steady familiarity of the rest of the season. The pomp and circumstance has passed, and now, we settle in with our daily companion that is baseball.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO