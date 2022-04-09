2022 Masters: Cameron Smith's golf equipment at Augusta National
A complete list of the golf equipment Cameron Smith has in his bag at the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club:
DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X shaft, TS2 (21 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Red 8F5 X shaft
IRONS: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3), Titleist T100 (5-9), with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet SuperTack
