Chargers' 2022 offensive depth chart update, draft strategy

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With the free agency frenzy period slowed down and the draft weeks away, now is an excellent time to reset where the Chargers’ depth chart stands and what their strategy at each position could be.

First up: the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

The Chargers are set for many years to come with Herbert at the helm. After backing Herbert up last season, the team decided to bring back their veteran, Daniel. Stick remains as the other quarterback rostered.

Draft Strategy: There’s no reason to select one, and the team is likely to resort to an undrafted free agent to offer competition with Stick.

Running back

Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree

Ekeler thrived in his first season under Joe Lombardi, reaching 20 total touchdowns, which tied for the most in 2021. However, he will need a running mate moving forward to ensure longevity, and that guy doesn’t appear to be on the roster. Justin Jackson is no longer on the roster. Kelley and Rountree had their opportunities but left a lot to be desired.

Draft Strategy: Instead of bringing in a veteran via free agency, the Chargers have chosen to resort to the draft for the third-straight year in hopes of finding their RB2. Look for the team to address the position with a powerful back, like Baylor’s Abram Smith, Alabama’s Brian Robinson, Florida’s Dameon Pierce, Michigan’s Hasaan Haskins, among others.

Wide receiver

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Joshua Palmer, Joe Reed, Jason Moore, Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench, DeAndre Carter

The Chargers have a strong core heading into the season with the dynamic duo of Allen and Williams coupled with the ascending talent of Palmer. However, one thing is certain: Los Angeles still needs a speed/yards-after-the-catch weapon.

Draft Strategy: The Chargers are in a position to pounce on one of Alabama’s Jameson Williams or Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave, should one of them fall to them in the first round. However, if the team decides to go in another direction at No. 17, Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson, SMU’s Danny Gray, Memphis’ Calvin Austin and Rutger’s Bo Melton could be in play.

Tight end

Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer

The Chargers signed Everett, who will take over as TE1, formerly held by Jared Cook last season. The move to sign Everett also indicated that Parham needs more time to develop before taking on a full-time role. McKitty showed plenty of promise as a blocker in his rookie season, and he should resume his duties in the in-line spot. Stephen Anderson was another pleasant surprise as the hybrid fullback/H-back, but the Cardinals signed him.

Draft Strategy: The Chargers will look to find someone who’s a capable blocker but offers receiving ability in the H-back role, likely with one of their Day 3 selections. Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo, and San Diego State’s Daniel Bellinger are a few options.

Offensive line

Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Storm Norton, Trey Pipkins, Brenden Jaimes, Ryan Hunter

The Chargers are set with their starting left tackle and center in Slater and Linsley. While slated to start at left guard, Feiler is a candidate to move over to fill the right tackle position, which is a current void after Bryan Bulaga was released and Norton struggled in the starting role. If Feiler makes the switch, Jaimes could play left guard. In the five games as the starting right guard, Oday Aboushi was solid. But unfortunately, his one-year stint was cut short after suffering a torn ACL. Aboushi is still a candidate to be brought back. But if the Chargers don’t see him as a part of their plans moving forward, they will need someone to fill that spot.

Draft Strategy: If the Bolts want to move Feiler to right tackle, they could address the interior part of the offensive in Round 1 with either Boston College’s Zion Johnson or Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green. If they want to keep Feiler where he is, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning is a strong possibility, or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross should he fall. Tackles beyond the first round who would fit include Washington State’s Abraham Lucas, Louisiana’s Max Mitchell, UTSA’s Spencer Burford, Florida’s Jean Delance, and San Diego State’s Zachary Thomas. As for interior offensive linemen, Memphis’ Dylan Parham, Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer, Oklahoma’s Marquis Hayes, Wake Forest’s Zach Tom, UCLA’s Sean Rhyan, and Chattanooga’s Cole Strange would make sense.

