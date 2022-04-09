ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida ranks among top 10 best southern states to live in, survey finds

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5ZUi_0f4dbxiO00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The South is known best for its gorgeous landscapes, unique cuisine, and abundance of sunshine — all elements that attract thousands of tourists and new residents from all across the country each year.

From white, sandy beaches to quaint, friendly towns, the south has thousands of miles in heritage and culre to offer. But which states are the best to live in?

In a poll from Ranker Travel, Florida was ranked among the top 10 best southern states to live in.

North Carolina topped the list of 16 states gaining roughly 7% of the total votes. The two runner-ups were Tennessee and Georgia with 6.2% and 4.1% of the votes respectively.

So where did Florida fall on the list?

The State of Florida was voted in at number seven, coming after Virginia but before Kentucky. Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Delaware all rounded out the bottom of the list.

Best southern states to live in:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Tennessee
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas
  5. South Carolina
  6. Virginia
  7. Florida
  8. Kentucky
  9. Louisiana
  10. Alabama
  11. Arkansas
  12. Maryland
  13. West Virginia
  14. Mississippi
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Delaware

To cast your vote on Ranker for the best southern state to live in, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 18

The Wizard of All
1d ago

too many foreigners and Yankees in Florida especially South Florida

Reply(1)
14
Rought Cynthia
22h ago

it's not. I have lived for over 30 years. It's not one off the best places to live. especially raising children. not a good place. Florida

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Delaware State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern States#Sandy Beaches#Ranker Travel#Nexstar Media Inc
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida facing meningococcal disease outbreak, people urged to get vaccinated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Health Department is warning of an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida and encouraging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves. Already this year, the number of cases statewide has surpassed the five-year average case count. Epidemiologists have been investigating the cases and...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy