Seattle, WA

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 1 day ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY. * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys...

www.sfgate.com

freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
SFGate

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 14. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater. out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 5 AM Wednesday to...
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
Daily Mail

Travel chaos looms ahead of stormy weekend: More than 2,400 flights are canceled and another 9,100 delayed on Saturday as millions of Americans are put under severe weather warnings

Thousands of travelers have found themselves stranded across the nation as airline staffing shortages and widespread storms have caused more than 2,400 flight cancellations and another 9,100 delays ahead of Easter weekend. The disruptions come amid a sudden surge in passenger numbers due to dropping COVID-19 infection rates and loosening...
KDRV

Sunday, April 10th Overnight Weather

Widespread moderate to heavy rain and snow overnight into Monday morning. Strong winds winds will develop across the region too helping to create difficult travel weather for much of the region.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

