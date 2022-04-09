Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Dueling Second Lines And Supporting Casts

In what will be a battle of supporting casts, the New Orleans Pelicans travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies with a chance to secure a home play-in elimination game.

The New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, 9 th Western Conference) can clinch a home play-in game with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, 2 nd ). However, Willie Green might have to patch together rotations without Brandon Ingram in the last road game of the regular season. New Orleans still has the star power with CJ McCollum and Jonas Valancuinas but Memphis has a supporting cast that has carried the second-best team in the conference for a month.

When: April 9, 2022 @ 5:00 pm CT

Where: Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

How To Watch/Listen: Bally Sports NO, NBATV, ESPN 100.3FM New Orleans

Expected Starting Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum , Devonte’ Graham, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Memphis Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Mar 8, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) wait for play to resume during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis has lost two straight and has not had Ja Morant for almost a month. Still, this starting lineup without Morant was 13-1 before this week. Taylor Jenkins will get Coach of the Year consideration for going 20-4 without Morant. The bench has really stepped up in the absence of the team’s star but Ja could make a comeback to knock off some rust before the playoffs. New Orleans will need to match that production to show they are playoff-ready.

Thankfully, the Antonio Daniels dubbed “Second Line” of New Orleans has really come around in the last two weeks. Naji Marshall, Larry Nance Jr., and Willy Hernangomez play smart defense to keep things close. They’ll be tested by a Memphis team looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season.

The reserve offense was more hit than miss after cold spells from Trey Murphy III, Devonte’ Graham, and Jose Alvarado but they have shaken off those slumps in recent blowout wins. It helps that Murphy III went from G-League stints this winter to a Top 10 three-point shooter since the NBA’s All-Star break .

Herb Jones continues to use his defense to shake out of shooting funks. His next block or steal will give him the all-time franchise record in ‘stocks’ per Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. Jones is a leading example of defensive consistency. Jones is a solid bet to make an All-Defense team as a rookie. His playoff weakness is being just as likely to score two points as 20.

Memphis has a young, stout defense to match McCollum, Jones, and Ingram. Valancuinas can lure Steven Adams out of the paint but it will be up to the guards to get to the rim and draw fouls. Memphis can easily switch Jaren Jackson Jr. to Valancuinas while Dillon Brooks corrals McCollum.

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green smiles during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Green will have to get creative to find other options some easier shots. The Pelicans will need to play for easy buckets and the Bonus early and often to keep up. New Orleans has feasted on one of the easiest schedules but there is a recent blowout loss to Memphis on the resume.

Memphis is looking to build some momentum. New Orleans needs a win to host an elimination game in the Smoothie King Center. Who will taste the sweet bourbon of victory and who will be singing the blues on Beale Street? This is a big game for both teams and got the national broadcast treatment. Follow all the action at 5 pm CT on NBATV.

