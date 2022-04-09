ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm to Pack Snow, High Winds From Rockies to Northern Plains, Including Blizzard Conditions

The Weather Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter storm will spread from the West to the Northern Plains. The heaviest snow is expected from the Oregon Cascades and Sierra Nevada to North Dakota. Blizzard conditions are expected in the Northern Plains. A late-season winter storm is hammering parts of the West and will soon wring...

weather.com

Comments / 4

Mathieu LaTreille
3d ago

they DESPERATELY NEED the moisture in Montana, it's in a severe drought... no water for crops... no water for livestock = disaster in the making... and, one spark = 🔥 season he!!

Reply
6
Doug Montana
3d ago

Maybe the Crapifornia trash will load their tofu toaster and designer dogs into their Prius and leave!!!!

Reply
8
