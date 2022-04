Q. My children’s mother always struggled with depression, but I never saw her as bad as she was at the height of the pandemic. She could not get out of bed. We share our 15-year-old son equally and it got to the point that he refused to go back to his mother’s home. I think his refusal made her worse, but he said he didn’t know how to take care of her, and it was just too much for him. Now that things have opened up and his mother is feeling better, he still refuses to return. Should I make him? What’s good ex-etiquette?

