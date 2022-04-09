ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Warm but breezy Sunday

WOWT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Female veterans come together for Bombshell...

www.wowt.com

AZFamily

FORECAST: Warm Saturday, windy Sunday ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for Friday after St. Patrick’s Day. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50′s. High pressure will keep the Valley warm and dry through Saturday. Look for clouds moving in from the west, but highs will still be in the mid to upper 80′s.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wbaltv.com

Warm and breezy start to the week for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny and breezy today, but turning milder with temps in the upper 60's. They will begin cooling again by midweek, with rain likely on Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers could linger through the end of the week but the weekend is looking clear but cooler.
MARYLAND STATE
KSNT

Warm and breezy ahead of tomorrow’s rain chance

Highs will return to the mid-upper 70s ahead of our next storm system. Winds will pick up today, and they could gust upwards of 20-25 mph, so we’ll once again, be monitoring the fire danger across the area as it will be elevated on Wednesday. Our next system arrives...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Lincoln, NE
Click10.com

After cold front, expect breezy Sunday in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a windy cold front on Sunday morning, South Florida will experience a breezy day along with a slow temperature rise. The temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were in the high 40s and low 50s. A rainmaker is approaching. Temperatures will go up to 84 on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWT

Wildlife burns 30,000 acres in central Nebraska

If anyone has information about the stolen trailer or its contents they need to call Omaha police at 402-444-STOP. A terrifying dog attack left one Omaha child in the hospital for weeks. Election 2022: Nebraska GOP to select special election nominee. Updated: 1 hour ago. State party leaders said the...
OMAHA, NE
The State Journal-Register

Warm, seasonable weather is in the forecast for Springfield area as spring begins Sunday

Rainy weather early Saturday will give way to sunny skies and warm temperatures by Sunday – the first day of spring. Nicole Batzek, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said the first week of spring will feature normal, seasonable weather. For Saturday, the weather service has forecasted rain likely before 7 a.m. Cloudy skies early...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KLTV

Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and warm with strong to severe storms possible later this evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Thursday is off to a quiet start, but another round of late day showers and strong storms moves into East Texas, and due to the chance for more severe storms a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. Most of the late morning and afternoon today will be quiet, with just a few spotty showers developing here or there as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s thanks to some very breezy southerly winds. Storm chances ramp up late in the afternoon around 5 PM to 6 PM and will last until around 1 AM to 2 AM as another potent upper-level disturbance and weak cold front races into the area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop along and ahead of this cold front, with some of the stronger storms developing large hail, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and potentially some isolated damaging wind gusts. Tornado threat is not at zero but is quite low. Some stray showers will remain possible early Friday, but skies will dry out by the afternoon as highs run a bit cooler in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for more severe storms. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Everyone should keep their phones charged and try to park your vehicles somewhere with a roof to avoid hail damage if possible.
EAST TEXAS, PA
NBCMontana

Warm temperatures expected for Sunday before a rainy week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Near record high temperatures are expected across the Northern Rockies for your Sunday before rainy weather rolls in for the week. Warmer temperatures will continue to into the southwestern region of the state and hit a peak on Sunday, reaching the 70s and even low 80s.
MISSOULA, MT
WBKO

Cool and breezy weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our last day in the 60s for a while. Cooler temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy again, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and stronger gusts. While most of us will remain dry, a stray shower is possible today. Any rain that falls should be light and short lived. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
AZFamily

Breezy and warm weather expected Wednesday, 90s are coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warmer on this Tuesday with lows tonight in the mid-50s. High-pressure building in from the west will bring sunny and warmer conditions statewide. Unfortunately, still a bit breezy through Wednesday morning and windy in western Arizona throughout the afternoon. The 90s will be here...
ARIZONA STATE
YubaNet

Mountain snow and Valley showers this weekend, breezy Sunday – Monday

Mainly dry and quiet weather into the end week. Another chance for widespread Valley rain and mountain snow this weekend followed by breezy to windy conditions. A ridge of high pressure builds in briefly to bring the return of dry and warmer temperatures for today. By Thursday the flow over the Pacific starts to become more zonal with a mainly dry weak shortwave moving through the northern part of the forecast area. There might be enough moisture to produce some snow flurries or drizzle over the higher elevations and increased cloud cover should help cool temperatures a little.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

6 First Alert Thursday: Strong winds with rain and snow

State senators needed a supermajority of 33 votes to overcome a filibuster. They got 31. There may be potholes in getting proof of ownership. Folks in this Cass County Iowa town, quite frankly, were having a hard time turning the other cheek. Election 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Severe weather threat Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day, we are tracking the threat for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible with storms that are able to develop. Tuesday will start on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Austin’s Steaks and Saloon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Going out to lunch? Join Dave Webber and Austin’s Steaks & Saloon as they talk about the featured sandwiches they only serve at lunch time and have new desserts on the menu! Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE

