After exchanging runs in the first inning, a low-scoring defensive game ensued in the third matchup of the home series between Maryland and Purdue. The Terrapins put up just one more run in the fifth inning when former-Boilermaker catcher Kiley Goff reached base on a line drive double and scored on the following play. A one-run lead proved to be all Maryland (21-16, 6-2 Big Ten) needed to put away Purdue 2-1, who was unable to score in the following innings.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO