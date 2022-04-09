Arizona Mother and Stepfather Allegedly Waterboarded Daughter, Set Her on Fire, Sexually Abused Her, Choked Her, and Beat Her With Machete, Crowbar and Hammer
Content warning: the crimes alleged herein are extremely graphic and violent. An Arizona woman and her husband have been arrested over extreme allegations of child sexual abuse and torture. Chloe Sergent, 26, and Keola Wimbish, 39, were arrested earlier this week in Glendale, Ariz., according to court documents obtained...lawandcrime.com
