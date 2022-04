This will be an in-depth look at Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews as the expected leaders in the Hart Memorial Trophy race, with about 10 games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season. The Hart Trophy is given out to the NHL’s most valuable player. This award generally excludes players on teams who don’t make the playoffs since how valuable could the player really be that season to the team if they don’t finish in the top half of the league.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO