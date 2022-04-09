ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins Homers Twice in Loss to No. 21 LSU on Saturday

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Cover picture for the articleBRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (23-14, 2-9 SEC) was unable to overcome a hot start by No. 21 LSU (24-15, 5-6 SEC) on Saturday, falling 11-8 in game two of the series at Davis Diamond. Sophomore Rylen Wiggins launched a pair of long balls...

No. 5 Texas A&M storms past LSU on the road

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis faced blustery conditions Friday afternoon, but ultimately came away with an impressive 7-0 victory over the LSU Tigers at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Aggies were victorious for the 16th consecutive time and continue to stand atop the Southeastern Conference standings following their 11th-straight league win.
A&M, Lee Sweep Aggie Invitational Titles

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s golf team captured its third team tournament title of the season and Walker Lee won his fifth-career individual championship Sunday at the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club. The Aggies shot a 23-over 887 over the two-day tournament and...
Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
Georgia Loses 2 Former Top Recruits: College Fans React

The University of Georgia’s football program was reportedly hit with some tough transfer portal news on Sunday afternoon. According to a report, two former top recruits have decided to leave the Bulldogs’ football program this offseason. Former 5-star center Clay Webb and former 5-star tackle Amarius Mims have...
College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
Nick Saban delivers blunt assessment on need for leadership on Alabama roster

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.
A&M Hosts Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team hosts the 14th annual Aggie Invitational Saturday and Sunday at par-72, 7,227-yard Traditions Club. Admission to the tournament is free. A&M, who is ranked No. 23 in the Golfstat rankings, tees off on hole No. 1 at 8...
Aggies Outlast Tigers in Series Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (24-14, 3-9 SEC) hit throughout its lineup to outlast the No. 21 LSU Tigers (24-16, 5-7 SEC), 5-4, on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series at Davis Diamond. Senior Haley Lee hit her ninth home run of the season...
Gators drop extra-inning heartbreaker to Tide, 2-1

With its back against the wall in extra innings and a runner on first, it was hard for Florida softball to avoid sounding like a broken record at the plate. In the bottom of the ninth inning, UF freshman catcher Sam Roe got on with a leadoff single through the left side. But after eight complete innings and 128 total pitches, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy decided the final three outs would come from senior right-handed flamethrower Montana Fouts.
