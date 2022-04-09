ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Metro unveils final transit plan for MetroNEXT

By Ashly Richardson
WOWT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s transit system will see some massive new changes in the next few years. It’s all part of a project called MetroNEXT. Leaders at Metro Omaha now have a final set of plans after months of community input. Andrew Demarest takes the buses...

