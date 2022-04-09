Metro unveils final transit plan for MetroNEXT

The town of Vail has announced its operational plan for parking and transit services to coincide with the one-week extension of Vail Mountain’s winter season. Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will continue until closing day on May 1 with free parking in the structures beginning at 6 p.m. May 1. The soccer field lot will continue to be restricted to pass holders and will be released for free public parking beginning at 6 p.m. May 1. The Ford Park lot as well as the Red Sandstone garage on North Frontage Road, currently restricted to pass holders, will be released for free public parking beginning April 25. The adjustments are intended to minimize the number of overflow vehicles parked on the South Frontage Road.

VAIL, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO