Bear cub rescued after Greenfield police responded to crash that left mother bear and two cubs dead

Bear cub rescued after the mother bear and her two other cubs were found dead after a car struck them

GREENFIELD, Mass. — A bear cub was rescued and taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic after it was found near the scene of a crash in Greenfield that left a mother bear and two other cubs dead, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Greenfield Police officers responded to a scene on Route 2 Friday night where a mother bear and her two cubs were struck by a car around 8:45 p.m. the police department said in a statement.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they heard squealing and found a “very scared” third cub seeking refuge and safety by climbing a nearby tree. Knowing the danger the now-orphaned cub was in, two officers rescued it.

They placed it in the back a cruiser and brought it to the station, to care for overnight. Tufts Wildlife Clinic picked up the cub Saturday morning.

No information was available Saturday about the severity of the crash or the condition of anyone in the car.

Bear cub rescued after the mother bear and her two other cubs were found dead after a car struck them

©2022 Cox Media Group