You may not have to wait much longer for your money. The IRS has a backlog of 20 million unprocessed tax returns. The agency plans to hire 10,000 workers to get caught up. As we work our way through the 2022 tax season (during which we're filing returns for the 2021 tax year), Americans are being urged to submit their taxes electronically. The reason? Paper returns take a lot longer to process than those filed electronically. Filers who want to see their refunds hit their bank accounts sooner should avoid paper returns at all costs.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO