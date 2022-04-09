ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Massive fire erupts at California’s Port of Benicia

By Caitlin Hornik, The Sun
A fire burning at the Port of Benicia in Solano County, California, on April 9, 2022. Twitter/@MedicAmbulance

A fire is burning at the Port of Benicia as smoke can be seen billowing over the city and Bayshore Dock in Solano County.

The blaze is burning “off of Bayshore Road near the Amports docks,” according to the Benicia Fire Department.

Ted Goldberg with KQED tweeted the fire was initially reported around 12:20 p.m. local time.

The Benicia Fire Department confirmed in a tweet that the fire is now up to four alarms as of 2:50 p.m. local time.

The fire department also confirmed there is no shelter-in-place in Benicia at this time.

“This may change if there is a change in wind direction. If that occurs, notices will be sent via AlertSolano and updates on social media,” the fire department tweeted.

Multiple fire crews are tending to the scene, including the Vallejo Firefighters Association and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Just before 2.30pm local time, the Oakland Fire Department said in a tweet they are sending a rescue boat to help battle the blaze.

Photos and videos from the blaze show massive dark smoke clouds billowing through the sky.

The Benicia Police Department asked residents to avoid the area in a tweet.

“Please avoid the area of 1279 Bayshore Rd near Amports. Heavy police and fire presence due to active fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N300d_0f4dZGCF00
The Benicia Fire Department confirmed that the blaze is a four-alarm fire.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vH72E_0f4dZGCF00
The Benicia Police Department warned residents to avoid the area.

Amports is the Port Authority at Benicia, which is located at the head of San Francisco Bay.

According to their website, imports are received from Asia, Mexico, and Europe in Benicia. Exports are sent to Asia.

Amports has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The situation is ongoing as crews continue to battle the blaze.

