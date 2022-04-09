ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered Rain Showers Turn To Snow Overnight

By Kristin Emery
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scattered rain showers stick around this evening mixing with and eventually changing to some snow showers leaving a minor accumulation in the Laurels/Ridges and north of 422.

Aware: Scattered rain to snow showers overnight with a slight accumulation in the Laurels and Ridges and north of 422 and along the I-80 corridor.

Alert: None

These will end by daybreak Sunday with drier air and even some clearing and peeks of sunshine on the way by later Sunday afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Temperatures on Sunday will warm from the 30s in the morning up to the 50s by afternoon.

Warmer air arrives Monday with highs reaching the 60s and heading toward 70 by midweek.

These pleasant, seasonable temperatures will stick around through the Easter weekend.

Unfortunately, our April shower pattern will linger as well with a bit more dry time Sunday and Monday but shower chances about every other day this next week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

