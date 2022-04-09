ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

Wadley lifts Mendham past Glen Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack Wadley scored six goals to lead Mendham to a 12-4 victory over Glen Ridge at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tristan Aitkenhead had two goals with an...

NJ.com

Allentown over Hopewell Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Shaltis scored three times and assisted one other goal, helping lead undefeated Allentown to a 7-5 victory over Hopewell Valley in Allentown. Now 5-0 on the campaign, Allentown also received a fabulous performance from face-off man Walter Zhou, who won all 15 of his battles in the middle of the field.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Verona tops Montclair - Baseball recap

Logan Colon had a two-run double as Verona defeated Montclair 3-2 in Montclair. Matt Vaccaro had two hits as well with Collin Knight and Ben Mackey tallying hits as well. Chris Baker also had a triple. Verona (4-0) held a 3-0 lead after the third inning and held on despite...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Timber Creek in OT - Girls lacrosse recap

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 11

Burlington City (0-2) at Cinnaminson (0-3), 3:45pm. Northern Burlington (3-0) at Camden Tech (0-3), 4pm. Hopewell Valley (4-1) at Rancocas Valley (2-1), 5:30pm. Wayne Hills (1-2) vs. Hackensack (2-2) at Hackensack High School, 4:15pm. Dwight-Morrow (1-2) at Ramapo (1-3), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (3-1) at Paterson Eastside (2-3), 4:15pm. Lakeland...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over West Deptford - Baseball recap

Nick Figlioli went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base as Haddonfield edged West Deptford, 3-2, in West Deptford. Bruce Parker doubled and singled and Brett Agnew, Joe Nasuti, and Scott Cowan all scored for the Bulldawgs, which scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth. Dane Samartino earned the win on the mound pitching five innings and yielding two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Princeton - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Schiller led with six goals while Adam DeCristofaro added four goals and three assists as Mount Olive won at home, 13-9, over Princeton. Chris Walsh scored twice while Sean Carroll tallied a goal and two assists for Mount Olive (3-1), which led 8-5 at the game’s midpoint and delivered another four goals in the third period for a 12-7 advantage.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Dwight-Englewood- Boys lacrosse recap

Zachary Maksimiak scored three goals with two assists to help Pompton Lakes earn a 9-5 win over Dwight-Englewood in Pompton Lakes. Evan Uriguen had a hat trick and an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-0). Jack Rennar had a goal and two assists, while Jimmy Novak scored twice. Luke Kondovski made seven saves in the win.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Northern Burlington - Girls lacrosse recap

Veronica Campbell scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Cinnaminson to a victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 9-4. Jenna Averill finished with three goals and one assist while Megan Nelson scored twice and assisted once for Cinnaminson (2-0), which held a 5-2 lead at halftime. Isabella...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris tops Villa Walsh - Girls lacrosse recap

Maggie Hance posted a hat-trick to go along with an assist as West Morris defeated Villa Walsh 12-2 in Morristown. Julia Carbon also posted a hat-trick with Celia Ortiz adding a goal and two assists. Lauren Carbon had a goal and an assist with Morgen Albanese, Kaitlyn Cronin, Maggie Goldberg and Abby Thornton tallying a goal each.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Soughan lifts Millburn to eight-inning win over Chatham - Softball recap

Katherine Soughan’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Daniella Jacobs and gave Millburn a 3-2 victory over Chatham in Millburn. Soughan, a junior, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and finished 3-for-4 on the day for Millburn (3-3). Brielle Angelson was 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Winning pitcher Brooke Snider struck out six, allowing two runs, four hits and three walks with a hit by pitch.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Atlantic Tech - Softball recap

Grace White threw five strikeouts and no walks over 3 2/3 innings to lead Woodstown in a 3-2 win over Atlantic Tech, in Mays Landing. Woodstown (4-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and led 2-1 at the end of the third inning. Grace Clark,...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

