It certainly wasn't predicted to happen, but the Oregon Ducks scored a massive win over the USC Trojans on Friday night with the surprising flip of 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly. Conerly, who was predicted by many to commit to the Trojans, instead announced that he would be joining Dan Lanning and the Ducks, staying a little bit closer to his home of Seattle next year. Conerly came into the day as the highest-ranked unsigned player left in the 2022 class, and with his addition, Oregon's...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO