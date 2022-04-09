ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe over Robbinsville - Baseball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
 1 day ago
Christian Updale netted four goals with 15 ground balls and eight won faceoffs as Monroe beat Robbinsville, 7-4, in Monroe. Collin Dominquez scored two goals...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Robbinsville 4 0#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Wadley lifts Mendham past Glen Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Jack Wadley scored six goals to lead Mendham to a 12-4 victory over Glen Ridge at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tristan Aitkenhead had two goals with an assist and Gavin Timoney added a goal and an assist for Mendham (1-2), which erupted for six second period goals to take a 7-3 halftime lead. Chris Nazarian made eight saves and Aleci Lezcano had two.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Princeton - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Schiller led with six goals while Adam DeCristofaro added four goals and three assists as Mount Olive won at home, 13-9, over Princeton. Chris Walsh scored twice while Sean Carroll tallied a goal and two assists for Mount Olive (3-1), which led 8-5 at the game’s midpoint and delivered another four goals in the third period for a 12-7 advantage.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 11

Burlington City (0-2) at Cinnaminson (0-3), 3:45pm. Northern Burlington (3-0) at Camden Tech (0-3), 4pm. Hopewell Valley (4-1) at Rancocas Valley (2-1), 5:30pm. Wayne Hills (1-2) vs. Hackensack (2-2) at Hackensack High School, 4:15pm. Dwight-Morrow (1-2) at Ramapo (1-3), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (3-1) at Paterson Eastside (2-3), 4:15pm. Lakeland...
BURLINGTON, NJ
