ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot Saturday, cooling trend ahead

By Kelley Moody
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother warm day across the Coachella Valley resulted in temperatures like these around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. High pressure has dominated the forecast over the past week, resulting in unseasonably warm conditions. Change is set...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will impact your Monday routine, but the entire day won’t be a washout. Expect rain to taper off by late morning, with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong southerly wind continues with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures also remain above normal in the 80s. TUESDAY: More warmth […]
JACKSON, MS
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert Day: Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday in anticipation of dangerous winds. Strong winds could result in dangerous travel conditions, blowing sand, downed trees, and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory starting Sunday at 5 p.m. and lasting until late afternoon The post First Alert Weather Alert Day: Monday appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Saturday
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Chilly Sunday Follows Record-Hot Saturday in South Florida

After a record-setting 90° on Saturday with feels-like temps in the mid-90s, we’re waking up to the fifth-coldest morning of the season with temps in the lower 50s in Miami and wind chills in the 40s in some spots!. Expect temps to gradually warm up to 74° this...
MIAMI, FL
Turnto10.com

After a cool end to the weekend, milder days are ahead

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It felt more like a mid-winter day on our Sunday, but fortunately, this is the last of the cold for a while. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. As high pressure moves away from us to the southeast and a weak warm...
CRANSTON, RI
Wbaltv.com

Warm temps continue Friday, rain on Saturday will cool area

Meteorologist Lowell Melser says the pleasant weather is to continue through today as temperatures top out in the 70's for most of Maryland. We are watching a storm system coming form the west that could bring rain showers and cold temperatures on Saturday. The Spring Equinox on Sunday will be chillier than earlier this week and there are chances for showers later next week.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy