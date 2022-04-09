ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Old Dominion completes spring practice without incumbent QB

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
Old Dominion freshman running back Obie Sanni tries to break a tackle during the Priority Charity Bowl ODU Spring Game on Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Keith Lucas/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Even down a quarterback and a few other players, Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne was generally happy with how his team’s spring went.

With incumbent starting quarterback Hayden Wolff watching from the sideline with an undisclosed injury, Rahne directed his team through Saturday’s Priority Charity Bowl Spring Game at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The controlled scrimmage, conducted before a handful of fans on a bright and mild afternoon, lasted about 90 minutes and served as the 15th and final practice of the spring.

Rahne said it served its purpose.

“You’re looking at guys trying to make progress,” Rahne said. “You really want to just be better on the 15th practice than you were on the first. I mean, that’s really the key.”

Wolff, a 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore who won the starting job midway through last season, looked on with his right arm in a sling and his hand wrapped in a bandage. When pressed, Rahne declined to specify Wolff’s injury, but said he’d recently had a planned “minor surgery” and will be back when summer practices begin.

The other quarterbacks, including Notre Dame transfer Brendon Clark, handled the snaps in Saturday’s game, which had no public statistics or scoring system.

First-year offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude called plays from the sideline, including one that saw Clark roll to his right and throw a short touchdown pass.

“We have a couple of different variables on offense moving around,” said 6-8 tight end Zack Kuntz, who had several catches Saturday and bruises on both arms to show for it. “So there’s definitely some growing pains with that. Just getting used to how our new OC calls it, having different quarterbacks throwing the ball. You make those certain adjustments through the spring, but that’s what the spring’s for.”

The Monarchs were without about a dozen of the 44 players on their two-deep chart, Rahne said. The remaining players, he added, acquitted themselves well in a competitive environment that included full contact.

Rahne said he was pleased with how the offense ran the ball Saturday as well as the way the defense played in red-zone situations. He said the team tackled well and protected the ball all spring, including during Saturday’s shorthanded session.

ODU will open the 2022 season Sept. 2 with a Friday night home game against Virginia Tech.

“I thought we had some guys who stepped up and took advantage of that situation and that opportunity,” Rahne said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction. We’ve still got a long way to go, but that’s why we have 100 and however many days before we play.”

A strong spring could help propel the Monarchs to a better start than the one they had in Rahne’s first season on the sideline. They opened last season 1-6 before winning five straight and falling to Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

“I think we grew,” said senior safety R’Tarriun Johnson, one of several players hoping to make up for the loss of some key pieces on defense. “I think we took a step forward as a whole, not just defensively, but as an offense, too, as a team. I think we took a step forward this spring.”

Wolff, a native of Venice, Florida, passed for 1,933 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. His surgery was planned three or four months ago, Rahne said, allowing him time to get ample reps and heal before summer workouts.

The quarterback race remains open for four players, including Clark, a Midlothian native who has missed significant time on the field with injuries.

Rahne said Clark improved over the course of the spring.

“I think he was settling back in,” Rahne said. “You could see his movements start to get better each and every day, so I was really happy about the way he did. In general, I was happy with the quarterbacks. I thought we made some progress. I just didn’t think we were consistent enough from day to day or, really, period to period. We’ve got to be a little bit more consistent there.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
