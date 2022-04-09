ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said firefighters responded to a structure fire call just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Rd.

County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said firefighters contained a small fire in the kitchen that had spread to cabinets and an inside wall of the home.

No injuries were reported, Eliason said no residents were home at the time.

The post Firefighters contain Orcutt kitchen fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .