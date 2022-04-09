ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Incredibly tragic’: Steelers fans react to death of Dwayne Haskins

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxLVt_0f4dXFNw00

The consensus across Steeler nation: everyone is stunned by the tragic and sudden death of Dwayne Haskins.

11 News heard from fans, players and even Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who had a message not just for Dwayne Haskins, but to his wife as well.

“Incredibly tragic,” said Steelers fan Danielle Murphy.

“I can’t believe that it happened,” fan Anthony Capozzi said.

“Heart goes out to Haskins, his family, his friends, Steeler nation as a whole,” said Matthew Van Horn, another Steelers fan reacting to Haskins’ tragic and untimely death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was hit by a dump truck at around 6:30 Saturday morning, after getting out of his car and walking across interstate 595 in Broward County.

Haskins was reportedly on his way to the airport to fly back to Pittsburgh after spending time in south Florida practicing with Steelers teammates, inclding newly acquired quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s someone at the top, who’s succeeding and fulfilling your dreams,” Capozzi said. “It just happened in a blink of an eye. It’s unfortunate.”

Haskins came to Pittsburgh in 2020 after two years in Washington, drafted in the first round out of Ohio State.

He spent last season learning from Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who shared this message on Twitter:

“He came here to turn his career around and was about to get the opportunity to,” said Steelers fan Danielle Murphy. “He was too young and life’s too short.”

Clairton native and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd shared similar sentiments while hosting an event at South Allegheny High School.

He said he just saw Haskins at a party a few weeks ago.

“It’s a tragedy. I hate to see it. Life is short,” Boyd said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
FanSided

New details emerge about Dwayne Haskins’ death

The Ohio State football world, and the football world in general, was rocked this morning when news circulated that Dwayne Haskins had died. He was just 24 years old and had a lot of life left to live. New details have emerged as to how Haskins ultimately was killed. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

NFL's Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Dump Truck

10:35 AM PT -- Florida Highway Patrol are shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. "Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (Highway/expressway) for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene," the agency announced Saturday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Clairton, PA
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Murphy
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Bengals#Ohio State#American Football#Florida Highway Patrol
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins

Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95. In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
101K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy