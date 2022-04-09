‘Incredibly tragic’: Steelers fans react to death of Dwayne Haskins

The consensus across Steeler nation: everyone is stunned by the tragic and sudden death of Dwayne Haskins.

11 News heard from fans, players and even Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who had a message not just for Dwayne Haskins, but to his wife as well.

“Incredibly tragic,” said Steelers fan Danielle Murphy.

“I can’t believe that it happened,” fan Anthony Capozzi said.

“Heart goes out to Haskins, his family, his friends, Steeler nation as a whole,” said Matthew Van Horn, another Steelers fan reacting to Haskins’ tragic and untimely death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was hit by a dump truck at around 6:30 Saturday morning, after getting out of his car and walking across interstate 595 in Broward County.

Haskins was reportedly on his way to the airport to fly back to Pittsburgh after spending time in south Florida practicing with Steelers teammates, inclding newly acquired quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s someone at the top, who’s succeeding and fulfilling your dreams,” Capozzi said. “It just happened in a blink of an eye. It’s unfortunate.”

Haskins came to Pittsburgh in 2020 after two years in Washington, drafted in the first round out of Ohio State.

He spent last season learning from Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who shared this message on Twitter:

“He came here to turn his career around and was about to get the opportunity to,” said Steelers fan Danielle Murphy. “He was too young and life’s too short.”

Clairton native and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd shared similar sentiments while hosting an event at South Allegheny High School.

He said he just saw Haskins at a party a few weeks ago.

“It’s a tragedy. I hate to see it. Life is short,” Boyd said.

