How the Red Hot Chili Peppers rediscovered the best version of themselves

By Mikael Wood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Dressed in the signature colors of the basketball team he loves — loves even when the team pains him as it has over the last few months — Flea comes roaring into the parking lot of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Van Nuys rehearsal space astride a glittering...

Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

With new album Unlimited Love arriving on April 1, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be celebrating by deservedly getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame the day before!. The hometown heroes will collect their star – the 2,717th on the iconic Walk Of Fame – next Thursday, March 31, with it appropriately being placed in front of Amoeba Music, on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

From the Devil to Def Leppard: how Ghost made the best album of 2022 so far

From the influence of Def Leppard and Andrew Lloyd Webber to the inspiration of Rammstein, Ghost’s Tobias Forge reveals the secrets behind blockbusting new album Impera. We are sitting comfortably at a corner table in the lobby of Seattle’s renowned Edgewater Hotel. The low winter sun drops over Puget Sound as Alexi Murdoch’s ethereal hit, All My Days, wafts softly from the PA. With a high, vaulted wood ceiling, two roaring stone fireplaces and dim lighting emanating from an elk horn chandelier, it feels more like a Canadian hunting lodge than a cosy urban hotel. And save for the two of us, the lobby is empty. The tranquillity is off the goddamned charts.
SEATTLE, WA
The Press

Keith Richards: The Rolling Stones 1990 hiatus was necessary

Keith Richards has admitted The Rolling Stones' hiatus in 1990 was "necessary" to keep the band together. Following their 'Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour', the 'Paint it Black' rockers took a brief break to work on solo projects, with Keith releasing his second solo album with The X-Pensive Winos, 'Main Offender', in 1992.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Harley Davidson#The Chili Peppers
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Connecticut Post

New this week: Red Hot Chili Peppers and 'Apollo 10½'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Richard Linklater returns to animation with “Apollo 10½,” which comes to Netflix on Friday, April 1. But this is no “Waking Life” or “A Scanner Darkly,” though parts do use the rotoscoping technology he used in those films. It’s about being a kid in Houston during the summer of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and is loosely based on Linklater’s own childhood. Glen Powell and Zachary Levi voice men of NASA, while newcomer Milo Coy takes on the leading role as Stanley, with Jack Black voicing the adult version. Critics called it sweetly nostalgic after its well-received debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love debuts at number 1 in the UK and US

Unlimited Love is Red Hot Chili Peppers' first chart-topping album in America since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album Unlimited Love has debuted at number one in the US and UK. Released on April 1 via Warner Records, it's the Californian funk-rockers' first chart-topping release in America...
MUSIC

